The Mars Volta Announce Summer 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2024 - 1:02 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

According to consequence.net, The Mars Volta has announced a run of 2024 US tour dates leading up to their June 14 appearance at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tennessee. Teri Gender Bender will be the opening act for each show. The upcoming tour sees the band stopping in Des Moines, Madison, Indianapolis, Omaha and Columbus. Each show marks the first time that The Mars Volta will perform at these particular cities since re-forming back in 2022 following a 10 year hiatus.

A Live Nation pre-sale for select dates starts February 14 at 10 a.m. local time by using the code ENERGY, while general sales begin on February 16 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold out shows through StubHub, where each purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

The band’s touring lineup features core members Omar Rodríguez-López and Cedric Bixler-Zavala alongside Eva Gardner, Marcel Rodríguez-López, Leo Genovese and Linda-Philomène Tsoungui.

The Mars Volta Tour Dates

6/6 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom *

6/8 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee *

6/9 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

6/10 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theatre *

6/12 – Columbus, OH @ Kemba Live! *

6/14 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

* = w/ Teri Gender Bender