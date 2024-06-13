Riot Fest Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Slayer, St. Vincent, HEALTH & More

Home News Heather Mundinger June 13th, 2024 - 11:25 AM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvardo

According to Stereogum, Riot Fest, the Chicago music festival featuring all corners of the rock music landscape, is gearing up for another electrifying year with its 2024 lineup officially unveiled. The festival will take place from September 20-22 at its new home at the SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. This year’s lineup boasts an eclectic mix of legacy acts and up and coming stars, promising to deliver an eclectic offering for fans.

Headlining this year’s festival is none other than Slayer, marking their triumphant return to the festival circuit just five years after they wrapped their “farewell” tour – though fans shouldn’t hold their breath for new music. The elder statesmen of the lineup, Slayer are best known for paving the road for thrash metal.

Also taking a place among top billing is Pavement, fresh off their announcement as headliners for Seattle’s Bumbershoot Fest and recent TikTok viral moment While Slayer began their journey in the 1980’s, Pavement is perhaps the defining indie rock outfit of the 90s – bridging the gap between the grunge era and stateside alt-rock explosion.

Chicago’s own pop punk legends Fall Out Boy round out the headlining bill, enjoying a second life as sports anthem arena rockers decades after establishing themselves as Myspace-era icons. The band also recently announced a headlining slot at the inaugural All Your Friends festival in Ontario.

Additionally, the lineup features heavy hitters Beck, St. Vincent – whose festival schedule is quickly filling up with appearances – Rob Zombie, and Public Enemy.

Bright Eyes, Dr. Dog, the newly reformed Sublime, and The Offspring—set to perform their hit album “Smash”—will also make appearances. In a special tribute, Bob Marley’s sons will unite to perform his timeless music alongside their recent releases, while punk legends NOFX is slated for a farewell performance.

The diverse bill extends further with acts such as Spoon, Waxahatchee, Tierra Whack, Beach Bunny, Basement, The Armed, Drug Church, and Gel. Hardcore and punk fans will be thrilled with performances by The Chisel, Sunami, Fiddlehead, Home Front, Spiritual Cramp, Sprints, Liquid Mike, L.S. Dunes, The Hives, Sum 41, Cypress Hill, New Found Glory, Something Corporate, Taking Back Sunday, Lamb Of God, Suicidal Tendencies, Gwar, State Champs, Poison The Well, and many more.

Punk rock icons like The Descendents, Circle Jerks, Souls Of Mischief, Pennywise, The Lawrence Arms, Face To Face, Buzzcocks, Dillinger Four, Lagwagon, The Vandals, All, The Dead Milkmen, DOA, The Dickies, Swingin’ Utters, The Exploited, and Slaughter Beach, Dog will also be part of the lineup, ensuring a comprehensive showcase of the genre.

Adding a unique twist to this year’s festival is RiotLand, an immersive “Choose Your Own Adventure” experience, which promises to elevate the festival-going experience to new heights.