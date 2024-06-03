Queens Of The Stone Age Announce Fall 2024 ‘The End Is Nero’ U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 3rd, 2024 - 1:21 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

Having dominated stages across the globe for the last year, Queens of the Stone Age has announced their final North American Tour Dates for The End Is Nero Tour. Kicking off at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway, the newly added headline dates will include stops in Cincinnati, Chicago and Madison. A ticket pre sale begins on June 4 at 10 a.m. local time and all tickets will be available for the general public on Friday, June 7 at 10 a.m. local time. By visiting qotsa.com/tour.

Decades after its emergence from the depths of the desert, Queens of the Stone Age’s self titled 1998 debut album will be reissued on June 21 and will be available on double LP directly from Queens Of The Stone Age, Matador Records and local record stores everywhere. The long out of print landmark album features the three additional tracks “The Bronze”, “These Aren’t The Droids You’re Looking For” and ‘Spiders and Vinegaroons.”

The End Is Nero Tour Dates

9/28 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall – Fenway

10/1 – Cincinnati, OH – Andrew J Brady Music Center

10/2 – Chicago, IL – Bank Pavillion at Northerly Island

10/4 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback