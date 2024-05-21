Beck Announces Summer 2024 Orchestral U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 21st, 2024 - 12:06 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Modern music’s consummate chameleon will showcase a daring and different side of his kaleidoscopic creative acumen this summer, as Beck prepares to embark on a limited run of orchestral performances. For these seven nights only, Beck will perform accompanied by native orchestras in each city, delivering sure to be unforgettable evenings of unique symphonic arrangements of classics and deep cuts from a towering catalog.

The catalog is reimagining a body of work that includes the multi-platinum Odelay, world-tripping Mutations, somber and reflective Sea Change, and Grammy Album of the Year winner Morning Phase. Beck confirmed today that his first ever orchestral concert in New York City will take place July 29 at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, which will feature Beck accompanied by the Orchestra of St. Luke’s. Tickets for this landmark performance will be on sale beginning May 23 at 11 a.m. ET at http://beck.to/CarnegieHall.

Beck’s orchestral debut at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall caps an itinerary with stops at the likes of the Hollywood Bowl, the Greek Theatre in Berkeley CA, and more. For further information, see the full list of dates below or go to Beck.com.

Beck Tour Dates

7/3/24 – Seattle, WA – Chateau St. Michelle Winery (w/ orchestra)

7/6/24 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl (w/ The Los Angeles Philharmonic)

7/10/24 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre (w/ The Berkeley Symphony)

7/23/24 – Lenox, MA – Tanglewood (w/ The Boston Pops Orchestra)

7/25/24 – Philadelphia, PA — Mann Center (w/ The Philadelphia Orchestra)

7/27/24 – Vienna, VA – Wolftrap (w/ The National Symphony Orchestra)

7/29/24 – New York, NY –Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall (w/ The Orchestra Of St. Luke’s)

