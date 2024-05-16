King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Live Debuts New Song “Sad Pilot” During German Show

Home News Cait Stoddard May 16th, 2024 - 5:37 PM

According to stereogum.com, last year King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released their 25 album, The Silver Cord. And now, The band will be sharing their new song “Sad Pilot” tonight in Germany. While talking about the band’s latest ditty, Ambrose Kenny-Smith told SPIN last week, “It’s pretty rock / blues-rock — sort of like a classic ‘70s-sounding album. Lots of energy. Lots of big vibes going on. We’re in the stages of shooting video clips and finishing off the artwork.”

