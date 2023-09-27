King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce New Album “The Silver Cord” For October 2023 Release

Home News Roy Lott September 27th, 2023 - 2:40 PM

With the band being a little over a decade old, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have announced their whopping 25th album titled The Silver Cord. The new LP is set to drop on October 27. The band announced the album via Instagram with an accompanying photo that shows them all in red sunglasses surrounded by pianos. In a previous statement, band member Joey. Walker said the the record will be synth-y.“It’s definitely synth-y. You could draw comparisons in many ways, but just in the nature of us being in the same room and playing and writing together, it’s vastly different than Butterfly.”

While the band has not released any additional details or singles for the highly anticipated album, it will include seven new tracks as well as extended editions of them. Fans can pre-order the album starting on October 12. The Silver Cord follows their previously released album PetroDragonic Apocalypse, or Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation.

King Gizzard recently announced a handful of three-hour “marathon” concerts for 2024 in New York City, Chicago, Quincy, and Austin. Tickets can be purchased here.