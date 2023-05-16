King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Announce New Album PetroDragonic Apocalypse… For June 2023 Release Share New Song & Video “Gila Monster”

Home News James Reed May 16th, 2023 - 2:20 PM

After the release of their music video, Astroturf, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard has released a new album: PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation. The album is a follow up to the 2019 collection entitled Infest the Rats’ Next. The new album will be coming out on June 16 via the band’s label, KGLW. Check out the video for the lead single “Gila Monster” below.

“Gila Monster” features lyrics sung by Stu Mackenzie and Ambrose Kenny-Smith. Occasionally, the whole band sings together shouting “Gila, Gila, Gila” repeatedly as they describe a monster that destroys everything in its path. There is a guitar solo near the end. The monster they describe is an unstoppable beast. So invincible that “a pulsar is a lighter flame” compared to it. Here, the Gila is saying that he is brighter (more powerful) than even an incredibly powerful star.

Stu Mackenzie comments on PetroDragonic Apocalypse:

“When we made Rats’ Nest, it felt experimental. Like, here’s this music that some of us grew up on but never had the guts or confidence to really play before, so let’s give it a go and see what happens. And when we made that album we were like, ‘Fuck, why did it take us so long to do this?’ It’s just so much fun to play that music, and those songs work so well when we play them live. So we always had it in our minds to make another metal record.”

The songs for PetroDragonic Apocalypse are listed below:

01 Motor Spirit

02 Supercell

03 Converge

04 Witchcraft

05 Gila Monster

06 Dragon

07 Flamethrower