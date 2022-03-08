King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Announce New Album Omnium Gatherum; Share Lead Single “The Dripping Tap”

Home News Tara Mobasher March 8th, 2022 - 5:06 PM

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard revealed their double album, Omnium Gatherum, which will be released via KGLW. Their 18-minute lead single, “The Dripping Tap” was released today.

The upcoming album will mark the King Gizzard’s first project together since the COVID-19 pandemic caused Melbourne to place its citizens under lockdown measures. The rock jam, “The Dripping Tap,” features several changes of mood during its almost-20-minute run and initially provides an almost restless and melancholic tone, interrupted by guitar riffs that continue throughout the track.

“This recording session felt significant. Significant because it was the first time all six Gizzards had gotten together after an extraordinarily long time in lockdown,” frontman Stu Mackenzie said. “Significant because it produced the longest studio recording we’ve ever released. Significant because (I think) it’s going to change the way we write and record music – at least for a while…A turning point. A touchstone. I think we’re entering into our ‘jammy period’. It feels good.”

Omnium Gatherum will compile a series of 16 unreleased songs that could not find their place on any previous Gizzard albums, and the group will presumably be performing them on the latter half of their newly-released tour dates. Their tour will begin March 19 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and conclude in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on October 31.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado