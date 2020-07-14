King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Share Eye-Catching Video for Subdued New Song “Honey”

Home News Drew Feinerman July 14th, 2020 - 12:41 PM

Australian rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have released a new single titled “Honey,” along with a music video, according to The PRP. The single marks the band’s first new song since the release of their last studio album, Infest The Rats’ Nest.

The folk-driven song is calming and comforting, as the acoustic plucking of the strings provided a sense of familiarity for the listener. While the song provides a sense of comfort, it remains upbeat and driving, as the percussion and bass continuously drive the sonf forward. The shots of frontman Stu Mackenzie playing his guitar against the backdrop of a setting sun and night sky pairs perfectly with the song, and further provide a sense of tranquility for the viewer. The funky 7/4 time signature allows the song to both sound recognizable while standing on its own, as the video balances the forces of familiarity and distinction.

Mackenzie commented on the release of the song, writing, “Shot at sunset during the apocalypse with a reeeeeeal long lens. I wrote this song a couple of years ago. It’s nice to have it out in the world.” Although Mackenzie wrote the song two years ago, the song perhaps is more relevant now than it was at the time of its writing.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard took part in the Grill For Good event with Mac DeMarco, Julia Jacklin, Laura Jean, POND and Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever this past January. The event raised money for the Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities and Wildlife Victoria, who were severely affected by the Australian bush fires that raged this past fall. The band had also made plans to tour throughout the Spring of this year, but the tour was ultimately cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna