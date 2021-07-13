King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Unveils Psychedelic New Music Video for “Interior People”

Home News Alison Alber July 13th, 2021 - 1:53 PM

It’s been a productive year for King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard. They shared their album Butterfly 3000 in June and have dropped a video to their song “Dreams” since then. The band was also set to play at the rescheduled Bonnaroo festival but had to drop out.

Today the Australian group dropped the music video to their song “Interior People.” The video is part of a whole series; the band is planning on releasing a video for every song of the album. One per week. Band member Joey Walker describes the song in his words, “Interior People’ is “about the internal battle of questioning your own sanity, and the joy that comes in letting go and surrendering to the void.”



The animated video is written and directed by Ivan Dixon. The upbeat and futuristic sound of the song is accompanied by the psychedelic animation of the video. The main character is seen flying a butterfly over colorful land and eventually fighting a bunch of strange insects in a tower filled with cocoons. While the psychedelic/oriental beats of the song go on, the heroine of the video gets in a cocoon herself. She emerges as a beautiful butterfly herself while destroying the tower. According to Dixon, the band’s only request was that butterflies are featured in the video. The director goes on to explain, “When I listened to ‘Interior People; I immediately pictured something with momentum, like a wild road trip. That’s where the idea of the protagonist riding a giant butterfly came from.”

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna