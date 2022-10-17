King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Debut Superb New Song & Video, “Hate Dancin'”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 17th, 2022 - 4:00 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Today Australian polymaths King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard unveil their new single and music video“Hate Dancin” which is taken from their forthcoming album Changes, out on October 28. Following last week’s release of Laminated Denim, which is an album written specifically with their recent sold-out Marathon Shows at Red Rocks in mind and Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava, Changes marks King Gizzard’s third and final album of October.

“Hate Dancin’” is a tight number, clocking in just above the 3-minute mark. According to band member Stu Mackenzie the tune gives audiences the idea of why he wrote the song.

“I started writing a song about how I hate dancing, but then I realized that I love dancing.” said Mackenzie.

Originally imagined as the group’s fifth album of 2017, Changes has ended up the sixth album King Gizzard will release in 2022 (rounded out by April’s double album, Omnium Gatherum, January’s Butterfly 3001 remix record and March’s Made in Timeland, the latter of which was just surprised-released on DSPs for the first time.