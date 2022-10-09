King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard Share New Song & Video “Iron Lung”

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 9th, 2022 - 7:29 PM

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard just released an official video for their song “Iron Lung,” which was released alongside their new album Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs Mushrooms And Lava, which was just shared this past Friday on October 7. The first of three albums set to be released to the public during just this month, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs Mushrooms and Lava, will be quickly followed by October 12th’s album Laminated Denim and October 28th’s album titled Changes. When asked about the inspirations behind each album’s tracklist, and the reasons behind the continual consecutive releases, alternative indie band members of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard touched on wanting to evoke different emotions and another type of atmosphere with each album; the members wanted to test their skills with music and composition through consistent experimentation as they worked to create a psychedelic experience beyond the confines of their genre.

The members also talked about what it was like composing “Iron Lung” and about its music video in general: “When I heard this track, I had just started delving into fully animated AI videos and thought what a good opportunity to use something I barely understand mixed with my love of effects from the dawn of digital video. So I poured myself into a cyber spiral for a couple of months, and this is the result. I love how the song seems like endless ascending & descending cycles culminating in these dramatic explosions and lifts, so it felt like a perfect fit to dive into a 9-minute descent to hell and back. Unfortunately, I still dream that I’m spiraling into the eternal abyss, and I’m not sure I exist anymore.”

Check out the official music video for “Iron Lung” below.

Check out this article for more information about King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s three-album release.

Listen to King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s new song “Ice V” from their recent album album Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava here.

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna