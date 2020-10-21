King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard Announces New Album K.G. and Live Album Live In S.F. ’16 for November 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Automation”

Home News Aaron Grech October 21st, 2020 - 12:16 PM

It’s been a weirdly quiet year on the studio album release side from King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, but the band have finally announced their 16th record K.G. and a live live album Live In S.F., which are both set for release on November 20. The band have also released a new single from this upcoming project, alongside audio stems and files so fans can make their own remixes of the song.

“Automation” is roaring psychedelic rock song, with bluesy guitar lines charging throughout the song on top of some intense drums and strong distortion. The band’s frontman Stu Mackenzie sings in an equally trippy manner, as his lyrics discuss life in the digital age.

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard have been one of the most prolific artists of the last decade, releasing their 16 studio albums in the course of their decade long career. In 2017 alone they released five studio albums Flying Microtonal Banana, Murder of the Universe, Sketches of Brunswick East, Polygondwanaland and Gumboot Soup, and released a thrash metal album Infest The Rats Nest, and q boogie and blues rock record Fishing for Fishies last year. This latest single follows “Some Of Us” and “Straws In The Wind,” which will both be included in K.G..

This year has been slow for the group due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which stifled some recording plans and their tour, which was rescheduled to 2021. These tour dates are also set to include three marathon shows, where they will be performing three hours of material from across their discography.

“Ten years ago I was 19 and older peers that I looked up to were telling me that music was something you did for a few years, then give up and get a job,” Mackenzie explained in a press release. “That was really depressing to me because I was having so much fun, living hedonistically and finding my way. Because I’d picked up a guitar quite late I was playing catch-up to all my friends, so it felt like I had a three or four year window before I was going to be pushed off a cliff. It literally felt like creative death was imminent. So I never foresaw this as a career. God no. And I’ve still managed to avoid getting a job.”

K.G. track list

1. K.G.L.W.

2. Automation

3. Minimum Brain Size

4. Straws In The Wind

5. Some Of Us

6. Ontology

7. Intrasport

8. Oddlife

9. Honey

10. The Hungry Wolf Of Fate

Live In S.F. track list

1. Robot Stop (Live In San Francisco ’16)

2. Hot Water (Live In San Francisco ’16)

3. Big Fig Wasp (Live In San Francisco ’16)

4. Gamma Knife (Live In San Francisco ’16)

5. People-Vultures (Live In San Francisco ’16)

6. Trapdoor (Live In San Francisco ’16)

7. I’m In Your Mind (Live In San Francisco ’16)

8. I’m Not In Your Mind (Live In San Francisco ’16)

9. Cellophane (Live In San Francisco ’16)

10. I’m In Your Mind Fuzz

(Live In San Francisco ’16)

11. The River (Live In San Francisco ’16)

12. Evil Death Roll (Live In San Francisco ’16)

13. Head On/Pill (Live In San Francisco ’16)

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna