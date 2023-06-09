King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard Release Their Latest Single “Dragon” Alongside New Music Video

Home News Dita Dimone June 9th, 2023 - 8:27 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard’s PetroDragonic Apocalypse; or, Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation will be published by KGLW on June 16. The ten-minute music video for their second single, “Dragon,” has now been released. It is included below, along with the upcoming tour dates for the band.

In a press release, drummer Michael Cavanagh stated, “Ahh, my sweet baby ‘Dragon’ is here, fresh out of hell’s womb, summoned by humans at the end of their pitiful road.” “Turn it up, Sammy! It’s strong, it’s fast, and it’s coming to upend nature’s order and destroy everything in its path.

The video was directed by Jason Galea, who stated, “Over the last two months, I dusted off my music video computer to slay the 10-minute ‘Dragon.'” I desired to experiment with a harsh, distorted visual palette by combining my live visual setup with animation inspired by PS1 cutscenes and captured studio footage of the band. The animation was created with Cinema 4D and then modified with After Effects and a Tachyons circuit-bent video unit.”

The band has already shared a music video for “Gila Monster,” the album’s first single.

The band’s 24th album is a double LP titled PetroDragonic Apocalypse, or Dawn of Eternal Night: An Annihilation of Planet Earth and the Beginning of Merciless Damnation. It is their second thrash metal album, following 2019’s Infest the Rats’ Nest.

Stu Mackenzie, the band’s leader, previously stated in a press release, “When we made Rats’ Nest, it felt experimental.” “Like, ‘Here’s this music that some of us grew up with, but we’d never had the guts or confidence to really play it before, so let’s try it and see what happens.'” And when we completed the album, we asked, “Why did it take us so long to accomplish this?” It’s a great joy to perform that music, and the songs work exceptionally played live. Therefore, we have always intended to release another metal album.”

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard released five albums in 2022, including, among others, Made in Timeland, Omnium Gatherum, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms, and Lava, Laminated Denim, and Changes.

Mackenzie explained that the PetroDragonic Apocalypse album was created in the same manner as the band’s previous album, Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms, and Lava. “We wrote a song daily and went into the practice room without riffs, tunes, or ideas; we started from scratch.” Then we improvised, recorded everything, and pieced together the songs. I had outlined the story the songs would convey and divided it into seven song titles, each with a summary of what would transpire in the song. I suppose we recorded backward.”

Mackenzie explained the album’s fantasy undertones: “We wanted to start the story in the real world and then send it to hell.” It is about humanity, the world, and magicians, dragons, and poop.”