Blink-182 Announce Surprise Reunion Show at Coachella

According to consequence.net rock band Blink-182 are scheduled to perform a surprise set during weekend one of Coachella this Friday. The set will be Tom DeLonge’s, Mark Hoppus ‘s and Travis Barker’s first performance together in nearly 10 years.

To help spread the joy about the upcoming surprise performance, DeLonge went on Twitter to tell the fans about the exciting news.

See you at Coachella on Friday 6:30pm Sahara Tent @blink182 😎 pic.twitter.com/BTev2wGUUr — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) April 13, 2023

Previously Blink-182 kicked off their Reunion Tour last month in South America but the band was forced to postpone the rest of the tour dates when Barker injured his finger. The North American leg of the Reunion Tour will start in May and ends in July, with Turnstile as the opening act.

Coachella’s first weekend starts on April 14-16. Along with Blink-182, the lineup includes Frank Ocean, Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Gorillaz, Rosalía, Björk, boygenius, Jai Paul, The Chemical Brothers, Blondie, Underworld and more. People can get last-minute tickets to both weekends of Coachella by visiting www.stubhub.com.

