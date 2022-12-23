Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge Shares Release Date For New Album

Home News Trisha Valdez December 23rd, 2022 - 4:29 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Guitarist and vocalist for the rock band Blink-182, Tom DeLonge, has just given fans some excitement on what’s to come for the band’s new album. The band is extremely excited to share this album and DeLonge is happy to talk about it.

According to NME DeLonge said, “This upcoming record has some of the most progressive, and elevated music we’ve ever had. In honesty, I am holding my breath for you to hear these other songs. Edging is fun, and a perfect way to remind you of the fun again. But just you fucking wait.”

DeLonge made a post on Instagram teasing when the album might be released but gave no date. He said, “New album coming in a few months.”

Although the band has not yet released a name or a release date for this upcoming record. However, the band has stated that they made the best album of their career.

Blink-182 will began their world tour March 11, 2023, according to NME, “the tour begins in Latin America and will conclude in February 2024 with a run of dates across Australia and New Zealand. For the UK leg, Blink-182 will visit Glasgow, London, Birmingham and Manchester in September and October 2023.”

