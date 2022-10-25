Blink-182 & Paramore To Headline Inaugural 2023 Adjacent Music Festival

Home News Katherine Gilliam October 25th, 2022 - 7:35 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Blink 182 and Paramore have just been announced as the headline act of New Jersey’s inaugural Adjacent Music Festival, a two-day event at Atlantic City Beach in New Jersey next year during Memorial Day weekend on May 27th and 28th, 2023. The Adjacent Music Festival brags over forty bands on three stages taking place ocean-side on the Atlantic City Beach and is, funnily enough, adjacent to the Atlantic City Boardwalk, famous all throughout the world. with craft food and beverage experiences available for everyone.

The festival also features many other artists hailing from all over the United States, many of whom started their careers in the Northeast. included in the three-stage festival’s lineup are New Jersey natives Bleachers, led by six-time Grammy award winner Jack Antoff, and Thursday. many other popular indie/alternative artists, such as Arizona’s Jimmy Eat World, Pennsylvania’s Japanese Breakfast, who just performed on the last season of New York City’s Saturday Night Live, New York’s Wheatus, New York’s Coheed and Cambria, and more will also be making an appearance.

Headline acts Blink 182 and Paramore are both in the midst of reunions, with their upcoming performances at the Adjacent Music Festival marking one of their first-ever performances in the public eye following the two bands’ solo tours occurring later this year, with “Blink [sharing] their new single “Edging” ahead of a massive world tour” and “Paramore being on their first tour in four years as we speak, as they tease next February’s release of their next album This Is Why” (Consequence). According to NYS Music, ever since Blink-182’s initial formation thirty years ago in a garage in San Diego, “They have sold over fifty-million albums worldwide” and “ are working on releasing their tenth studio album after reuniting the original members.”

Purchase tickets to see Paramore, Blink 182, and others at Adjacent Music Festival during Memorial Day Weekend next year here! All ages are welcome.

