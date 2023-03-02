Blink-182 Postpones Start of Reunion Tour Due to Travis Barker Undergoing Finger Surgery

Home News Cait Stoddard March 2nd, 2023 - 11:52 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to brooklynvegan.com rock band Blink-182 were scheduled to start their huge reunion tour by performing in Latin America later on the month along with a North America Tour this May. But now the band have postpone their Latin American Tour to next year while drummer Travis Barker undergoes surgery on his ring finger.

Band member Tom DeLonge went on Instagram to share the news in a video message where he called the situation a “freak accident that no one saw coming.”

“Travis needs to go in and have surgery on his finger, and we have to get that well, and we have to get that strong before we can do anything else.”

Earlier last month Barker injured his finger and when the incident happened, the drummer went on Twitter to describe what had happened to his finger.

“I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments.”

Two days ago the musician went on Instagram to announce he will be having surgery while posting a video of his dislocated finger.

“Surgery tomorrow.”