Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker Announce 2023 Reunion World Tour Dates and New Music

Home News Cait Stoddard October 11th, 2022 - 10:38 AM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Today rock band Blink-182 have reunited with founding member Tom DeLonge and announced a 2023 tour. Also DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker will drop a single called “Edging” this Friday. Blink-182 was formed in 1992 where the band’s debut album Cheshire Ca was released in 1995 which is followed by the “Dammit”-featuring album Dude Ranch in 1997. When original drummer Scott Raynor left the band in 1998, Barker joined the band before the band’s multi-platinum 1999 album Enema of the State which features the songs “What’s My Age Again?” and “All the Small Things.”

Blink 182‘s first number one album in the United States is 2001’s Take Off Your Pants and Jacket and in 2002 DeLonge and Barker together released a side project that a self-titled Box Car Racer album. During following year Blink-182 released a self-titled album before announcing a a long break in 2005 where DeLonge worked on his band Angels & Airwaves who released their debut album in 2006, Barker became a well known session drummer who did projects in pop-punk and hip-hop. In 2008, Barker was involved in a plane crash which caused the band to return for a reunion tour in 2009. In 2011, Blink-182 released the album Neighborhoods and where the band continued to tour into the early 2010s before DeLonge announced his departed from the band in 2015.

During an interview with Rolling Stone Hoppus and Barker shared their feelings about Delonge’s departure.

“To be honest, I wasn’t that surprised because his attitude leading up to that had been not excited and not interested. “Disrespectful and ungrateful.Why Blink even got back together in the first place is questionable.” said Hoppus and Barker

During away from the group DeLonge has continued recording with his band Angels & Airwaves and he has committed most of his time to the study of aliens, UFOs, and conspiracy theories. DeLonge found the company To the Stars Academy of Arts & Sciences in 2015 and was the executive producer behind the History Channel series Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation.

As for Hoppus, he has been busy hosting the Apple Music 1 radio show After School Radio. In 2021, he announced he was diagnosed with cancer and later that year Hoppus he became was cancer free.

Blink-182 Tour Dates

03-11 Tijuana, Mexico – Imperial GNP

03-14 Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos +

03-17-19 Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina

03-17-19 Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile

03-21-22 Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

03-23-26 Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic

03-24-26 São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil

03-28 Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio de los Deportes +

04-01-02 Monterrey, Mexico – Venue TBA

05-04 Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center %

05-06 Chicago, IL – United Center %

05-09 Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena %

05-11 Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena %

05-12 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre %

05-16 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse %

05-17 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena %

05-19 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden %

05-20 Elmont, NY – UBS Arena %

05-21 Boston, MA – TD Garden %

05-23 Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena %

05-24 Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center %

05-26 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena %

05-27 Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium %

06-14 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center %

06-16 Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium %

06-20 San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena %

06-22 San Jose, CA – SAP Center %

06-23 Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center %

06-25 Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena %

06-27 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena %

06-29 Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place %

06-30 Calgary, Alberta – Scotiabank Saddledome %

07-03 Denver, CO – Ball Arena %

07-05 Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center %

07-07 Austin, TX – Moody Center %

07-08 Houston, TX – Toyota Center %

07-10 Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena %

07-11 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena %

07-13 Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena %

07-14 Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center %

07-16 Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena %

09-02 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro ^

09-04 Belfast, Northern Ireland – SSE Arena ^

09-05 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena ^

09-08 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis ^

09-09 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena ^

09-12 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena ^

09-13 Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena ^

09-14 Oslo, Norway – Spektrum ^

09-16 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena ^

09-17 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena ^

09-19 Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena ^

09-20 Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle ^

10-02 Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena ^

10-03 Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre ^

10-04 Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi ^

10-06 Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena ^

10-08 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome ^

10-09 Paris, France – Accor Arena ^

10-11 London, England – The O2 ^

10-14 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena ^

10-15 Manchester, England – AO Arena ^

10-21 Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

02-09 Perth, Australia – RAC Arena !

02-11 Adelaide, Australia – Entertainment Centre !

02-13 Melbourne, Australia – Rod Laver Arena !

02-16 Sydney, Australia – Qudos Bank Arena !

02-19 Brisbane, Australia – Entertainment Centre !

02-23 Auckland, New Zealand – Spark Arena !

02-26 Christchurch, New Zealand – Christchurch Arena !