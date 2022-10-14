Blink-182 Share Fierce New Song & Video “Edging”

For the first time in nearly a decade, Blink-182 have released a new single, “Edging,” accompanied by a music video. The song is an evolution of the bands growth together and the first offering from a new album coming next year.
Directed by Cole Bennett, the music video features the band at a carnival of sorts, riding rides and performing their song in a circus tent. Produced by member Travis Barker, the single features his incredibly fierce drumming style and signature production. Barker says, “I wanted to imagine as a listener what I wanted to experience and at the same time as a band member what we wanted to make and say and most importantly how it would sound production wise in 2022.” Members Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge deliver the known dynamic between the two that listeners have come to expect and love. Hoppus says, “I’m so happy to be back in the studio creating new music and looking forward to a giant world tour.”
Stream “Edging” here.
Pre-order Blink-182’s upcoming album here.
Blink-182 tour dates are as follows:
2023
March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)
March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos
March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)
March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)
March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA
March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)
March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)
March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes
April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBA
May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center
May 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center
May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
May 15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena
May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium
Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium
Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Jun 27 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
Jun 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome
Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena
Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro
Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena
Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena
Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum
Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena
Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena
Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena
Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle
Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena
Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre
Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena
Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2
Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena
Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena
Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
2024
Feb 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena
Feb 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre
Feb 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena
Feb 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena
Feb 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre
Feb 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
Feb 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena
Photo Credit: Marv Watson