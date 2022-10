Blink-182 Share Fierce New Song & Video “Edging”

Home News Gracie Chunes October 14th, 2022 - 10:24 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

For the first time in nearly a decade, Blink-182 have released a new single, “Edging,” accompanied by a music video. The song is an evolution of the bands growth together and the first offering from a new album coming next year.

Directed by Cole Bennett, the music video features the band at a carnival of sorts, riding rides and performing their song in a circus tent. Produced by member Travis Barker, the single features his incredibly fierce drumming style and signature production. Barker says, “I wanted to imagine as a listener what I wanted to experience and at the same time as a band member what we wanted to make and say and most importantly how it would sound production wise in 2022.” Members Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge deliver the known dynamic between the two that listeners have come to expect and love. Hoppus says, “I’m so happy to be back in the studio creating new music and looking forward to a giant world tour.”

Stream “Edging” here.

Pre-order Blink-182’s upcoming album here.

Blink-182 tour dates are as follows:

2023

March 11 – Tijuana, MX – Imperial GNP (Festival)

March 14 – Lima, Peru – Estadio San Marcos

March 17-19 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Lollapalooza Argentina (Festival)

March 17-19 – Santiago, Chile – Lollapalooza Chile (Festival)

March 21-22 – Asuncion, Paraguay – Venue TBA

March 23-26 – Bogotá, Colombia – Estereo Picnic (Festival)

March 24-26 – São Paulo, Brazil – Lollapalooza Brasil (Festival)

March 28 – Mexico City, MX – Palacio de los Deportes

April 1-2 – Monterrey, MX – Venue TBA

May 4 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

May 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

May 9 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

May 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

May 15 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

May 12 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

May 16 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

May 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

May 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

May 21 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

May 23 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

May 24 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

May 26 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Arena

May 27 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

Jun 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Jun 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium

Jun 20 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

Jun 22 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Jun 23 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Jun 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Jun 27 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Jun 29 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Jun 30 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome

Jul 3 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Jul 5 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Jul 7 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Jul 8 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Jul 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Jul 11 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – FLA Live Arena

Jul 13 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Jul 14 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Jul 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sep 2 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro

Sep 4 – Belfast, UK – SSE Arena

Sep 5 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

Sep 8 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Sep 9 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Sep 12 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

Sep 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Sep 14 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

Sep 16 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

Sep 17 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

Sep 19 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena

Sep 20 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle

Oct 2– Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena

Oct 3 – Madrid, Spain – Wizink Centre

Oct 4 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Oct 6 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena

Oct 8 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Oct 9 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Oct 11 – London, UK – The O2

Oct 14 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena

Oct 15 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

Oct 21 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

2024

Feb 9 – Perth, Western Australia – RAC Arena

Feb 11 – Adelaide, South Australia – Entertainment Centre

Feb 13 – Melbourne, Victoria – Rod Laver Arena

Feb 16 – Sydney, New South Wales – Qudos Bank Arena

Feb 19 – Brisbane, Queensland – Entertainment Centre

Feb 23 – Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

Feb 26 – Christchurch, NZ – Christchurch Arena

