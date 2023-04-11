Gorillaz Wanted De La Soul to be on “Kids With Guns” Before Appearing on Hit Single “Feel Good Inc.”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 11th, 2023 - 6:11 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to nme.com hip hop group De La Soul have been creating music with English band Gorillaz since the 2005 hit “Feel Good Inc.,” but recently it turns out De La Soul were originally supposed to be guest on a completely different song.

According to consequence.net During a recent episode of Kyle Meredith With…, De La Soul co-founder Maseo mentioned that Gorillaz’s Damon Albarn suggested that the group should appear on a different Demon Days single titled “Kids with Guns.”

“When we went to do ‘Feel Good Inc.’, the initial song was ‘Kids with Guns.’When we were having a conversation about ‘Kids with Guns,’ I honestly came out and said, ‘Hey man, I think we forcing it. I said, I don’t think this is the record. I think we’re not really collaborating, we’re just featuring on the record.”

The rapper adds: It’s like Gorillaz featuring De La. We really need to do like a collaboration, where we both artistically show our flavor.’ And sure enough, after a lot of weed and tequila, ‘Feel Good Inc.’ came up.”

Also Maseo added that late member Trugoy the Dove’s verse was a nod to “I Wanna Rock (Doo Doo Brown)” by Luke Skywalker.

“Dave’s rhyme on the song is a spoof of ‘Doo Doo Brown’ by Luke Skywalker. If you really listen, some of the cadence, the rhyme pattern, and some of the lines — the ‘Don’t stop, get it, get it’ — that’s a little bit of Luke Skywalker’s ‘Doo Doo Brown.’”

“Kids with Guns” ended up featuring artist Neneh Cherry and was released as a two-part single with “El Mañana.” Though the track was a hit in the UK, it didn’t nearly match the musical vibes of “Feel Good Inc.,” which was a worldwide smash and remains one of Gorillaz’s signature hits.