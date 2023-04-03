Underworld Share Electrifying New Single “and the colour red”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 3rd, 2023 - 4:09 PM

As a whole, “and the colour red” is a composition which has catchy vibes that welcomes listeners to the vibrant world the group has created and in ways the music can lift up people’s spirits by how each electronic beat and sound contributes to the feeling of wanting to bust out dance moves while the music fills the air with sizzling noise.

Last month Underworld performed their first show of 2023 by debuting four new songs live. The British electronic group have not dropped music since their 2019 album DRIFT project.

Based for the footage it does seem like audience enjoyed the performance because they were happily cheering at Underworld while their minds were getting dazzled the musical performance. Also the footage shows how Underworld want show people how much they have grown as a band.