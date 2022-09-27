Travis Barker & Joan Jett Perform “Cherry Bomb” & “Bad Reputation” During Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert In L.A

Home News Cait Stoddard September 27th, 2022 - 9:58 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

Tonight the Kia Forum in Los Angeles became a place for people to celebrate the life of the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. The crowd got to honor the late drummer by watching performances from bands and artists such as singer Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet, Hawkins’s cover band Chevy Metal, Yes’s vocalist Jon Davidson, singer Kesha and many more. Perhaps one the best performances at the event is when drummer Travis Barker and artist Joan Jett kicked off the show by performing the songs “Cherry Bomb” and “Bad Reputation.”

There is no doubt Barker and Jett dazzled people’s mind with their wild performance of “Cherry Bomb” and “Bad Reputation.” Nothing is more epic than having two rockstars performing two timeless songs together. Also the performance brings a feeling of sentimental because both Barker and Jett were remembering Hawkins as a friend and hero who brought a lot of joy into their lives.