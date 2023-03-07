HARD Summer Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Kid Cudi, Skrillex, Diplo and More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 7th, 2023 - 3:30 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

Today the HARD Summer Music Festival announced they will be returning to the City of Angels for the first time in ten years. The event will take place in Downtown Los Angeles from August 5-6 and this years lineup features Kid Cudi, Skrillex, Diplo and more.

Also the event will utilize a brand new venue combination with various stages spread out across the campuses of the historic Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Exposition Park and BMO Stadium.

Additional performances by Kaskade, John Summit, Jungle, 4B, JSTJR, Fat Joe, Loco Dice, Hayden James, Netsky, Two Feet, Blossom, Lauren Lane, Odd Mob, Nik P and DJ Dials.

Four Tet, Black Coffee, Deorro, Peekaboo, Disco Lines, Space Laces, Ben Sterling, WUKI, Hamdi Kitty Ca$h, Chasewest, Sippy. Tape B and many more.

The 2023 lineup stays true to the multi-genre ethos and dedication to spotlighting emerging scenes that continue to make HARD Summer one of the most exciting festivals in the country.

Fans can expect triumphant returns from those whose massive trajectories have defined HARD’s bleeding-edge curation, coupled with leading hip-hop headliners, beacons of the global underground, and scene risers du jour.

Tickets will be available for purchase on this Friday at 10am PT on HARD Summer’s official website. GA and VIP options can both be purchased with an initial deposit of $9.95.