Paris Jackson Joins The Struts in New Video for Duet “Low Key In Love”

Ellie Lin April 21st, 2021 - 5:19 PM

The Struts’ newest video “Low Key In Love,” features Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson. Jackson joins The Struts on their newest single, which was released last week.

The single is smooth and groovy, with an upbeat guitar driving the duet between The Struts’ lead singer Luke Spiller and Paris Jackson. The two sing of a drunk, tequila-fueled hookup that leaves each party too shy to share their feelings.

The video’s aesthetic is a bubblegum retro, with both Spiller and Jackson dressed in pastels and singing into condenser microphones. Spiller is particularly charismatic–– dancing in a Millenial pink suit and shiny white boots.

Between clips of the two singing, a couple dances through a house, falls into a pool, and ends up together in bed. The couple likely represents the two singers, who are keeping their love “low key.” The video was directed by Bryson Roatch and produced by Tommy English.

Paris Jackson is a recent join to the music scene. She released an indie-folk album, wilted, in November of 2020. Jackson explained that wilted “[Is] my experience with love and betrayal and heartbreak. And, in that sense, it is autobiographical. But I feel like it’s also written in a way that can be all-encompassing, because everybody experiences that in some form or another, you know?” in an interview with Variety.

Jackson joined Gabriel Glenn to form the band The Soundflowers in June of 2020. They released a self-titled EP in the same month.

In October of 2020, The Struts released their third studio album, Strange Days. Mxdwn album reviewer Burke Joslin wrote, “On Strange Days, the band’s third studio album, The Struts return to their glam rock roots with indomitable energy and ambition… it’s exactly what the doctor ordered. Strange Days is a much-needed hit of endorphins that showcases not only The Struts’ ever-improving brand of modernized, glitzy alt-rock, but also their sky-high growth potential.”

Strange Days was The Strokes’ first album since their 2018 Young & Dangers. In the interim between the release of Young & Dangerous and Strange Days, the band remained pretty quiet, releasing two singles–– including one with pop star Kesha.