Classixx Releases Retro-Influenced New Song “One More Song” Featuring Roosevelt

March 26th, 2020

Los Angeles based electronic duo Classixx, composed of DJs Michael David and Tyler Blake, just released “One More Song” featuring German singer/songwriter and producer Roosevelt, according to Pitchfork. The song is the duo’s first new single since they released “Love Me No More” last year.

The song is heavily funk and disco influenced, as the driving beat is accompanied by playful synths and a groovy bass line inspired by bassist Louis Johnson, who famously played on Michael Jackson’s Off The Wall, Thriller, and Dangerous. Roosevelt further pushes the funky vibe with his vocals, that resonate brightly along with the melody lines. The song is strictly positive vibes, and the retro style of the tune is a refreshing blend of modern electronic and dance infused with 1970’s funk and disco that pioneered EDM as we know it today.

While Classixx is able to provide heavy versatility in their music, they have only released two studio albums; the duo released Hanging Gardens in 2013 and Faraway Reach in 2016. With the duo released a new single last year and then again this year, perhaps fans could remain hopeful for a new album sometime in the near future.

Listen to Classixx’s “One More Song” below: