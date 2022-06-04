Travie McCoy Announces New Album Never Slept Better For July 2022 Release, Shares New Song And Video “The Bridge” Featuring Elohim

Home News Abigail Lee June 4th, 2022 - 6:05 PM

With his 17-track album Never Slept Better coming out in July, Travie McCoy has released another single — his fourth for this album —called “The Bridge” along with a music video. McCoy is joined by electropop/synth-pop artist Elohim on the single. Spaced Visuals directs the video and Trevor Shannon, McCoy’s friend and a performer and video creator in his own right, acts and interprets the song in American Sign Language.

McCoy is known for his role in Gym Class Heroes, where they made songs like “Cupid’s Chokehold” and “Stereo Hearts.” As a solo artist, McCoy made “Billionaire” with Bruno Mars.

In describing the song, McCoy said, “‘The Bridge’ is a very important song for me but beyond a SONG… It’s a message to those going through tough times, especially with COVID, as well as the state of fear and extroversion we’ve been pushed into. I’ve always made a point to let my fans and kids that grew up with me and my music, that I’m RIGHT HERE WITH YOU.”

McCoy candidly discusses mental health issues and traumas in the song, at times very blatantly: “The other day I was looking out the window/Sitting, thinking how my cousin took his own life/We had just exchanged words/So I thought it was my fault.”

McCoy connects with listeners by being so open, and he appeals to his audience by describing how things improve with time: “That was a close call/And now I design my own toys/Just closed a deal on a capsule collection/Now that’s a clothes call…/Got more cloth, then I gave you the quilt/Like stay warm in summer, I still gave you the chills/Until I found out what my purpose is/And I haven’t quite working since.”

He finishes that part of the song with a call to action: “So stand up like there’s fire under your seat/All I wanna do is inspire you at the least/I shoot for the stars trying to fly already/And grow wings like I died already.”

Together, Elohim and McCoy close the song by singing “I’m on borrowed time/I never really thought about tomorrow/I climb the ladder to the bridge/Imma tell you how I went.”

McCoy wrapped up his thoughts on this song when he said, “I’ve been burning bridges my whole life but now I feel like I’m building them.”

Never Slept Better Tracklist

1. ..never slept better..

2. Stop It

3. Deja Fait

4. Loved Me Back To Life

5. The Bridge (feat. Elohim)

6. Down and Out in L.A.

7. matty’s mattresses: deluxe la

8. A Spoonful Of Cinnamon

9. Another Round

10. Full Monarch

11. matty’s mattresses: from larvae to monarch

12. I Am Pagliacci

13. The Best Part Of Revenge

14. Karma Kama Sutra

15. Broken Barometer Blues

16. matty’s mattresses: weatherproof

17. I’ll Never Be Loved (feat. Hamzaa)

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi