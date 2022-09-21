Rebel & Renegades Music Festival Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Tejon Street Corner Thieves, Shooter Jennings, Orville Peck & More

Home News Roy Lott September 21st, 2022 - 9:19 PM

Rebels & Renegades has announced the lineup for its 2-day music festival taking place October 15-16 at the Monterey Fair & Event Center in Monterey, CA. Shooter Jennings & the Werewolves of LA do “Zevon”, White Buffalo, Tejon Street Corner Thieves and Claire Wright will join an already stacked lineup including Cody Jinks, Trampled by Turtles, Orville Peck, Houndmouth, The Cadillac Three, Shane Smith and The Saints, Nikki Lane, Sierra Hull, Fruition, Charles Wesley Godwin, Kat Hasty, and Myron Elkins.

“The biggest thing that all these bands have in common, regardless of the genre of music they play, is they’re all storytellers. Our whole model is hippies and cowboys,” said Amy Sheehan, who is part owner of the festival. “That’s kind of who’s coming to this. A mix of those styles and people, so it should be a lot of fun.” Rebels & Renegades is a three-year dream in the making, one that will establish a new music experience in Monterey, full of down-to-earth music, interactive art opportunities, and local craft and food creatives. “Our vision has always been to bring music that we love to the town we call home.”

Aside from the great lineup of music, the festival will also include interactive art stations, a local “makers” marketplace and food from some of Monterey Bay’s most creative chefs. A limited amount of onsite RV sites and VIP experiences and travel packages will be available a the festival’s website.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer