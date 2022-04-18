Swedish House Mafia Announce Grimes, Alesso, Kaytranda And More As Support For Upcoming Tour; Add New Dates

Home News Alison Alber April 18th, 2022 - 6:02 PM

Photo Credit: Pamela Lin

Just a day after their set at this year’s Coachella, Swedish House Mafia announced their upcoming support for their upcoming Paradise Again tour. They also added new tour dates to the run. The additional stops include two in NYC, one in Los Angeles and one in San Fransisco. The supporting acts are Grimes, Alesso, Kaytranda, Zhu and Vintage Culture, which will be performing at selected dates.

Last night, the electronic trio played at the Coachella Festival with The Weeknd. The act replaced Kanye West, after he dropped out as headliner just a few weeks prior. Together, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd even performed the rapper’s track “Hurricane,” according to Pitchfork. They also covered Drake’s “Crew Love,” which you can check out below.

the weeknd performing crew love at coachella I WAS HYPERVENTILATING pic.twitter.com/DH45Uicyxs — elizabeth ♡ (@xelizabethmxx) April 18, 2022

It appears that most footage of the set last night has been deleted because of copyright, unfortunately. Swedish House Mafia’s new album, Paradise Again, was released just last Friday, on April 15.

Swedish House Mafia 2022 Tour Dates:

Fri Jul 29 – Miami, FL – FTX Arena+

Sun Jul 31 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Tue Aug 2 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden!

Wed Aug 3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden!

Fri Aug 5 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena!

Sun Aug 7 – Montreal, QC – îleSoniq Festival

Tue Aug 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden!

Wed Aug 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center!

Thu Aug 11 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena!

Sat Aug 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Wed Aug 17 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena!

Sun Aug 21 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Thu Aug 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+

Fri Aug 26 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center!

Sat Aug 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center!

Fri Sep 2 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Sep 4 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena!

Fri Sep 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium!

Tue Sep 13 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena!

Wed Sep 14 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena!

Fri Sep 16 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Sat Sep 17 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center!

Thu Sep 29 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena!

Fri Sep 30 – Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena!

Sun Oct 2 – London, UK – The O2!

Thu Oct 6 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena!

Sat Oct 8 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena Birmingham!

Mon Oct 10 – Paris, FR – Accor Arena*

Fri Oct 14 – Madrid, Spain – IFEMA Madrid Live*

Sat Oct 15 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena*

Tue Oct 18 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum*

Wed Oct 19 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion*

Fri Oct 21 – Krakow, Poland – Tauron Arena*

Sat Oct 22 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena*

Tue Oct 25 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena*

Thu Oct 27 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle*

Sat Oct 29 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

Mon Oct 31 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Thu Nov 3 – Vienna, Austria – Stadthalle*

Sat Nov 5 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle*

Sun Nov 6 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena*

Tue Nov 8 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclaycard Arena*

Wed Nov 9 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena*

Fri Nov 11 – Oslo, Norway – Telenor Arena

Sun Nov 13 – Tampere, Finland – Uros Arena

*With Support From Alesso

!With Support From Zhu

^With Support From Vintage Culture

+With Support From Grimes

~With Support From Kaytranada

