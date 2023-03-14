Fairwell Festival Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring The Infamous Stringdusters, Sheryl Crow, Trampled By Turtles and More

Home News Cait Stoddard March 14th, 2023 - 5:43 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Today FairWell Festival have announced this years inaugural lineup featuring performances by The Infamous Stringdusters, Sheryl Crow, Trampled By Turtles and more. The event will take place at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Central Oregon on July 21-23.

Fans will experience the sounds of folk, blues, rock, country, and soul amongst natural beauty of The High Desert with over 36 artists on three stages.

Other performances by Tunpike Troubadours, Gary Clark Jr, Morgan Wade, Charles Wesley Godwin, The Brook & The Bluff, Wyatt Flores, Zach Bryan, Ryland Baxter, Lucius, Band of Horses, Charley Crockett and more.

Willie Nelson & Family, MT. Joy, Yola, Luke Grimes, Shane Smith & The Saints, Haley Heynderickx, Abraham Alexander, Bella White and other with be performing as well.

FairWell Festival celebrates its native Oregon spirit by bringing fans a range of locally sourced culinary options such as a craft beer hall, an exceptional wine experience with a curated selection of cuisine from local favorites, unique fan experiences including a local craft market, fairground attractions and more.

Also, the event’s prime location brings parking options for fans, including complimentary on-site parking and an adjacent RV campground within walking distance for those who prefer to camp close to the festival grounds. More information can be found here.

Ticket types include 1-Day and 3-Day, GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum tickets, and layaway payment plans start at $25 down. Specialty-priced 3-Day GA Student Tickets will also be available for all current college & university students, available in limited quantities.

Premium ticket experiences start with GA+, offering fans a private lounge with seating, air-conditioned restrooms and a full-service bar with beer, wine, and cocktails for purchase.

VIP Tickets deliver prime viewing at two stages, along with air-conditioned restrooms, full-service bar and food for purchase at the Main Stage Lounge, complimentary water, a dedicated entry lane and more.

Platinum Tickets bring the luxury with front-of-stage viewing areas at two stages, complimentary all-day dining and full-service bar, access to a Platinum Lounge with relaxed seating, plus all of the amenities of VIP and GA+.

For more information visit www.fairwellfestival.com/ tickets.