The Newport Jazz Festival has been bringing together some of the biggest names in jazz since 1954. This year’s lineup, which marks the 69th anniversary, has been announced and it promises to be an amazing experience for jazz fans. Herbie Hancock, Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Big Freedia, Domi & JD Beck, Cautious Clay, and J are just some of the incredible acts that will be performing at this year’s festival. With a lineup like this, it’s sure to be a memorable experience for everyone involved

The festival set to take place Friday, August 4 through Sunday, August 6, features three full days of jazz on four stages on the grounds at Fort Adams State Park situated at the mouth of Newport Harbor with panoramic views of the Newport Bridge and the East Passage The is known for bringing together world-class musicians, food, and crafts and a number of exhibits. This year is no exception.

Thundercat, is an incredibly prolific multi-genre bass player, producer, and singer-songwriter from Los Angeles, California. With three solo albums released to date and a Grammy Award for his work on Kendrick Lamar’s 2017 album DAMN. Thundercat is one of the most sought-after musicians in the industry and the first weekend of August he’ll take his place performing alongside jazz inconsat the festival. His unique sound combines elements of funk, soul, jazz, and R&B and has earned him praise from critics and fans alike. As a live performer, he has toured with acts such as Flying Lotus, Erykah Badu, Kamasi Washington, and more.

Big Freedia, is an American rapper and reality star from New Orleans native that Helped Beyonce Return to Her Roots on ‘Formation’ and was sampled by Drake on his 2018 single “Nice for What,” is one of the stars of this year’s festival. He’s also noted for developing the genre called bounce music, best known for its call-and-response sections and delicious hypersexuality. First developed during the ’80s in the city’s housing projects, ‘bounce’ would eventually find mainstream acclaim through rappers like Lil Wayne and Juvenile.

Cautious Clay is an American singer, songwriter, and record producer. prom Cleveland, Ohio will also be at attendance at the Jazz Festival. Known to be one of the most creative fusionists of contemporary pop and R&B, whose performing name was inspired by n boxing legend Muhammad Ali. The soulful multi-instrumentalist, and producer whose apt Clay has gradually built his discography since breaking through with the sparse and aching ballad “Cold War” (2017).

In addition to the previously mentioned acts, the 2023 edition of Newport Jazz Festiva will have an exciting set of GRAMMY winners and nominees, such as Best New Artist Samara Joy, DOMi & JD Beck and Arooj Aftab.

Other notable acts include Newport Jazz artistic director Christian McBride’s annual Jam Jawn, MoodSwing, Scary Goldings featuring John Scofield, and a highly anticipated collaboration between Joe Russo’s Almost Dead and Kamasi Washington.

Last year the event showcased the talent of jazz luminaries such as British saxophonist Nubya Garcia, Parisian jazz drummer, Makaya McCraven, Afrobeat outfit, Sons of Kemet, and film music maestro and saxophonist, Terence Blanchard, among others. al

Full-price single-day, two-day, and three-day tickets are now. To purchase click here.