Roskilde Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Faith No More, Tyler, the Creator and Thom Yorke

Home News Aaron Grech January 30th, 2020 - 7:47 PM

The annual Roskilde Festival has announced its extensive 2020 lineup, featuring the likes of alternative metal band Faith No More, alternative hip hop artist Tyler, The Creator and Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke. These performers and many others will take the stage in Roskilde, Denmark, for the very special 50th edition of the event.

Other prominent performers included on this lineup include Taylor Swift, Anderson .Paak, Kacey Musgraves, Anna Meredith, Angel Olsen, Old Man Gloom, Young Thug, Cage The Elephant, Deftones, Mura Masa, and Cate Le Bon. The event will take place from June 27th to July 6th, and is spread across multiple stages, with the two most prominent being the Orange and Arena stages.

The festival began in 1971, and was organized by two high school students Mogens Sandfær and Jesper Switzer Møller, with the help of promoter Carl Fischer. It has since been run by the Roskilde Foundation, who place a special emphasis on humanitarian activism, culture and music.

Faith No More announced a series of summer 2020 tour dates, which includes stops at several major European festivals including Tuska, Hellfest, Sunstroke and Tons of Rock. While the band is scheduled to tour this summer, there aren’t any plans to record music in the near future according to the band’s keyboardist Roddy Bottum.

Tyler, The Creator recently won the Grammy Award for best hip hop album at this year’s award ceremony. He also performed “EARFQUAKE” and “NEW MAGIC WAND” with Charlie Wilson and Boyz II Men at the event.

Yorke released his solo studio album project Anima last year.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat