Wargasm Releases Fiery Music Video For New Single “Super Fiend”

Cait Stoddard December 12th, 2022 - 5:14 PM

Today London-based duo Wargasm uncover the explosive music video for their song “Super Fiend.” Paper Magazine who premiered the video have said “‘Super Fiend” pushes past the point of aggravation and lays it all out on the table.”

“Inspired by the bleakness of the 2000AD comic universe, the sound of slipknot and the way our society is moving: we wrote this song because we want to be left alone, free from fake friends and the posturing that can plague the relationships around us. It’s nice to be nice, but it’s also nice sometimes to just be. With the human experience comes a spectrum of emotions. Anger is energy, suck it up and feel how you feel.” said Wargasm

Starting today the pair will join Enter Shikari on their European tour. This follows their recent team up with the group for “The Void Stares Back.” Right out of the gate, it reeled in 1.5 million Spotify streams and 209K YouTube views on the music video. Not to mention they will be rejoining Limp Bizkit as they embark on their UK and European tour.

Earlier this year the duo performed with them on their North American Still Sucks Tour making stops at some of the country’s iconic arenas including Madison Square Garden. See full tour dates below.

Across the 7-tracks of EXPLICIT: THE MIXXXTAPE, showcases their talent for innovative and chaotic melodies. EXPLICIT: THE MIXXXTAPE features the aforementioned single “Super Fiend”, along with the previously released songs “D.R.I.L.D.O” “Fukstar” “Salma Hayek” and “Pyro Pyro”. Additionally, this year has seen Wargasm grace the covers of Alternative Press and Kerrang!

Elsewhere Wargasm made history at the Kerrang! Awards 2022, walking away with the first-ever New Noise Award.



