Lizzo Announces Spring 2023 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard November 14th, 2022 - 11:16 AM

Singer Lizzo is currently finishing up the first part of her The Special 2our in support of her album Special and today the artist announced she will perform a couple of concerts in 2023. The Special 2our will take place in April, May and June. Artist Latto will be the opening act for next year’s tour.

Produced by Live Nation, the 17-date second leg of the tour continues through St. Louis, Montreal, Chicago and more before wrapping up on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, CA. Full routing can be found below. Public on sale for the second leg dates will begin Friday, November 18 at 10am local time on lizzomusic.com.

American Express® Card Members will have first access to purchase tickets before the general public beginning Wednesday, November 16 at 10am local time through Thursday, November 17 at 10pm local time. Lizzo and American Express have been longtime partners, recently teaming up to introduce ‘LIZZOVERSE: Presented by American Express,’ an immersive planetarium-esque lightshow and experience in celebration of Lizzo’s new album, ‘SPECIAL.’ Prior to LIZZOVERSE, American Express and Lizzo partnered in 2019 to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall Pride and the singer headlined the final performance of American Express’ UNSTAGED digital music series in 2021 live from the beach in Miami. From early ticket access to exclusive artist merch, to innovations like wearable payment technology at music festivals, American Express is always focused on making your experience with music better #withAmex.

Lizzo Tour Dates

11/18 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum ^

11/19 Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum ^

12/09 New York, NY – Madison Square Garden (iHeartRadio Jingle Ball)

02/17 Oslo, Norway – Spektrum

02/18 Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena

02/20 Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena

02/23 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

02/24 Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

02/27 Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

02/28 Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena

03/02 Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum

03/03 Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion

03/05 Paris, France – Accor Arena

03/08 Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro

03/09 Birmingham, England – Utilita Arena Birmingham

03/11 Manchester, England – AO Arena

03/13 Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

03/15 London, England – The O2

03/16 London, England – The O2

04/21 Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena ^

04/22 Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena ^

04/25 St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ^

04/26 Memphis, TN – FedExForum ^

05/04 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre ^

05/06 Hartford, CT – XL Center ^

05/09 Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena ^

05/10 Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena ^

05/12 Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse ^

05/13 Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena ^

05/16 Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum ^

05/17 Chicago, IL – United Center ^

05/19 Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center ^

05/20 Tulsa, OK – BOK Center ^

05/24 Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ^

05/25 San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena ^

06/02 Palm Desert, CA – Acrisure Arena ^

^ with Latto