Life Is Beautiful Announces 2023 Lineup Featuring Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, Yeah Yeah Yeahs and More

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Life is Beautiful, the renowned music and arts festival has announced its 2023 lineup and it promises to be an unforgettable experience. Headlined by Kendrick Lamar, The Killers, Odesza, and Flume, this year’s installment takes place in downtown Las Vegas.

According to Consequence.net The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Omar Apollo, Kim Petras, Nelly, and Bebe Rexha are also lined up to play the 10th-anniversary edition of the music and arts festival. Las Vegas mainstays such as Cirque du Soleil, Blue Man Group, Jabbawockeez, Magic Mike Live, Piff the Magic Dragon, and Tape Face will also be on hand for performances and appearances. As usual, the fest will showcase a slew of buzzy and rising star acts across its Sept. 22-24 run

The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, the rock band formed in New York City in 2000 will also be performing this year. Led by frontwoman Karen O, the band has become one of the most acclaimed indie rock acts of the 21st century. With their unique blend of punk, garage rock, and blues-influenced sound, they have released four critically acclaimed albums that have made them a household name. From their classic hits like “Maps” and “Heads Will Roll” to their more recent singles such as “Sacrilege,” the Yeah Yeah Yeahs have cemented themselves as one of the most influential bands in modern music.

The 1975, the British pop-rock band that has been creating music since 2002 is also on the eclectic bill. They have released four studio albums, all of which have been critically acclaimed and achieved commercial success. Their sound is a mix of indie rock, post-punk revival, synth-pop, and alternative rock which has made them one of the most popular bands in the world.

Khalid, the songwriter who has achieved great success with studio albums, “American Teen” and “Free Spirit,” is also taking the stage at Life is Beautiful this year. His music is a blend of R&B, pop, and hip-hop, and his lyrics often focus on themes of identity and self-discovery. Khalid has been nominated for numerous awards including five Grammys,

New talent, Omar Apollo will bring his blend of soul, R&B, and pop and captivate the audience with his captivating lyrics, smooth vocals, and impressive live performances,

Art collective Meow Wolf will return to the Life is Beautiful arena this year. The fest will also feature what is described as “collaborative live music experiences” from JammJam ft. Cory Wong & Friends.

With a diverse range of genres from hip hop to indie rock to EDM, there will be something for everyone