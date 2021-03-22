Busta Rhymes and Redman Join the Late Phife Dawg for New “Nutshell Part 2” Video

Home News Ariel King March 22nd, 2021 - 3:55 PM

Busta Rhymes and Redman have joined the late A Tribe Called Quest member, Phife Dawg, in a new music video for “Nutshell Part 2.” Originally premiering on Complex, the music video’s release falls on the five-year anniversary of Phife Dawg’s passing. Directed by Tony Reames and produced by Dion ‘Rasta Root’ Liverpool, the video features appearances from Busta Rhymes, Redman, Q-Tip, Consequence and DJ Rasta Root. The track is set to appear on Phife Dawg’s upcoming posthumous album, Forever.

“Even though the family, the estate, and myself are completing Forever, I am so proud of Phife on this one,” Liverpool said to Complex. “He always spoke about giving back to his fans, they were very important to him. I know he would want them to have this album as an extension of himself.”

The video begins with Phife Dawg, Besta Rhymes and Redman introducing themselves, sitting in a diner together while the screen flips to them rapping in front of a white screen. Outlines of their bodies show a New York skyline before the background, each artists’ flow laying over a groovy trap beat occasionally highlighted by a soft keyboard. Record scratches are found towards the end of the song, Phife’s verses speaking of finding himself and realigning his vision.

“We are excited about the partnership with AWAL for Malik’s posthumous album release,” Phife Dawg’s family said in a statement, according to Complex. “We give all glory to God for allowing Malik to accomplish everything his heart desired, including his solo music. He worked really hard to complete his album before he transitioned, and he was ready to share an album that was near and dear to his heart with his fans. His fans meant the world to him.”

The single was initially released in February, while A Tribe Called Quest hinted at the solo record back in November. Forever is set to be Phife Dawg’s second solo album, arriving over 20 years after his 2000 record Ventilation: Da LP. The New York native honors his city through his work, with his hometown of Queens naming a street after him following his passing.

Phife Dawg passed away at the age of 45 on March 22, 2016 due to complications from diabetes. However, A Tribe Called Quest, as well as many rappers who had been influenced by Phife Dawg throughout his lifetime, continue to pay tribute to the late artist.

Busta Rhymes joined Sam Spiegal, Sia and Vic Mensa on the track “Don’t Give Up” last June, while Redman has a concert with Ice Cube, Method Man, E-40, Too $hort and more slated for April 17, 2021.