Caroline Polachek Shares Techy New Song “Blood and Butter” and Reveals Album Tracklist

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

According to pitchfork.com artist Caroline Polachek has released the new song “Blood and Butter.” The tune is co-produced by Polachek and Danny L Harle. Also it is the latest tune from Polachek‘s upcoming LP Desire, I Want to Turn Into You which is due out on February 14.

“Blood And Butter” features a Scottish bagpipes performance by BBC Award winner Brìghde Chaimbeul. This track is beautiful by how Chaimbeul’s bagpipe skills blends in with lingering techno music. Another great part about this composition is how Polacheck‘s expresses her thoughts and feelings through her powerful songwriting and elegant vocal performance. “Blood And Butter” shows how much Polacheck has grown as a artist because her love for music can be felt through the whole song.

Polachek’s profile has grown since her solo career gave Polachek a direct opening spot on Dua Lipa’s 2022 North American Future Nostalgia Tour, Coachella, Lollapalooza, Glastonbury, Primavera, All Points East, Governors Ball, Pitchfork Music Festival and Outside Lands, along with late-night performances on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and The Late Night Show with James Corden. Polachek’s standout tracks like “So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings,” have contributed to the album’s 175 million global streams and more.

Desire, I Want to Turn Into You Track List:

01 Welcome to My Island

02 Pretty in Possible

03 Bunny Is a Rider

04 Sunset

05 Crude Drawing of an Angel

06 Blood and Butter

07 I Believe

08 Fly to You [ft. Grimes and Dido]

09 Hopedrunk Everasking

10 Butterfly Net

11 Smoke

12 Billions

