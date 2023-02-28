Foo Fighters Announces Spring 2023 US Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 28th, 2023 - 10:47 AM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

According to pitchfork.com today rock band the Foo Fighters have announced the dates of their first headlining concerts for this year. The band will be stopping in Gilford, New Hampshire and Rogers, Arkansas before ending things in Pelham, Alabama.

Foo Fighters were touring in support of their album Medicine at Midnight when Taylor Hawkins died at the age of 50 in Bogotá, Colombia which caused the band to cancel their remaining shows and did not return to the stage until performing at Hawkins’s tribute shows last year.

Tickets for all three shows will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, March 3 at 10am local time. Foo Fighters and Citi pre-sales begin today at 12pm Eastern. For further information, go to Foofighters.com.

Citi is the official card of the above Foo Fighters shows. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets begin at 12pm ET until Thursday, March 2 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit CitiEntertainment.com.

In light of the Foo Fighters announcing their first headline tour, the band already have a full schedule because they are set to appear at the music festivals Boston Calling, Sonic Temple, Bonnaroo, Sea Hear Now and many more.

Foo Fighters Tour Dates

5/24 Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

5/26 Boston, MA – Boston Calling Music Festival

5/28 Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Arts & Music Festival

6/2 Nürburgring, Germany – Rock am Ring

6/4 Nürburgring, Germany – Rock im Park

6/14 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

6/16 Pelham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

6/18 Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

7/02 Ottawa, Ontario – Ottawa Bluesfest

7/15 Milwaukee, WI – Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

7/28-30 Naeba, Japan – Fuji Rock

9/3 Aspen, CO – Jazz Aspen Snowmass

9/9 São Paulo, Brazil – The Town

9/17 Asbury, Park, NJ – Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz