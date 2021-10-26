Outside Lands Announce Festival Stream Partner Up With Twitch

Home News Skyler Graham October 26th, 2021 - 1:49 PM

This Halloween weekend, the Outside Lands music festival is coming to audiences in San Francisco. And now, thanks to Twitch, it’s also coming to audiences across the nation through a live stream on the festival’s Twitch channel. This way, fans can still access the sold-out event, and they can do so for free.

“The event will also feature exclusive backstage artist interviews from the Levi’s® Lounge, special Halloween tricks and treats, plus specialty programming focused on all that makes Outside Lands truly one of a kind,” reads the press release. “Hosted by Hannah Rad, a television and streaming personality, DJ, content producer and Twitch streamer as well as surprise guest host appearances throughout the weekend, this is a unique festival broadcast experience not to be missed.”

The lineup for the festival is intended to be the same as that for the canceled 2020 lineup, including Tyler, The Creator, Vampire Weekend, Lizzo, The Strokes, Tame Impala, Nelly, ZHU, Glass Animals, Melanie Martinez, Angel Olsen, Kehlani and others.

At the end of August, the festival organizers announced that they would require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to enter the event.

Levi’s is partnering with Outside Lands — another Bay Area-based brand celebrating the city’s resiliency and redemption throughout the pandemic. The festival will take place from Oct.29 to Oct. 31.