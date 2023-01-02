Audio From Alleged Call Tory Lanez Made to Kelsey Nicole Reportedly Key in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Conviction Surfaces Online

Home News Cait Stoddard January 2nd, 2023 - 12:21 PM

Today nme.com has reported the leak of a recording of a phone conversation that Tory Lanez made from prison. The leak of the phone call follows Lanez being found guilty of shooting the rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the foot back in 2020.

Although the phone call is a piece of evidence that is crucial to closing Lanez’s conviction, the conversation has been legally shared on the internet. Rolling Stone did receive a confirmation from a court public information officer who said that the audio tape is available to the public since Lanez’s conviction.

While listening to the the audio Lanez is talking to Stallion‘s former friend Kelsey Harris who was present at the July 12, 2020 shooting.

Lanez allegedly called Harris at 9.05am which was about five hours after the shooting and although Lanez did not say he shot Stallion in the foot, Lanez did acknowledge that he did something wrong while being intoxicated.

“I know she [Megan] probably never, ever gonna talk to me ever again,” Peterson is heard saying in the recording. “But I just want you to know, bruh, I was just so fucking drunk. I ain’t even know what the fuck was going on, bruh, like deadass. I’d never do some shit like that… I was just so fucking drunk, n***a, I just didn’t understand what the fuck was going on, bruh. Regardless, that’s not going to make anything right and that’s not going to make my actions right.” said Lanez

Also Rolling Stone noted that the phone conversation was the focal point in the prosecution’s case against Lanez and during the trial, Deputy District Attorney Alexander Bott read the call transcript and began to argue that it would take “mental gymnastics” to understand it as anything other than an apology for hurting Stallion.

Lanez was found guilty on December 23, 2022 of all three charges: assault with a firearm causing great bodily injury; possession a concealed, loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.