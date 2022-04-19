Outside Lands Announces 2022 Lineup Including Green Day, Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski and More

The Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival held annually at Golden Gate Park in San Fransisco, CA has announced their official 2022 line up. Between Friday August 5 and Sunday August 7, 92 artists are slated to perform across two stages. Fans can expect performances from big names in music across several different genres such as Green Day, who recently cancelled their Moscow performances over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Phoebe Bridgers who is fresh off a recent Coachella performance and Mitski, who released her latest album “Laurel Hell” in February of this year.
Popular names in hip-hop such as Post Malone and SZA will take the stage as well as several EDM giants such as Disclosure, TOKiMONSTA and Clause VonStroke. Festival headliner Weezer has said they will be releasing four seasonal based albums in 2022. Check out the rest of the lineup below.
In 2019, Outside Lands piloted its first ever “Grass Lands,” a market place of cannabis experiences. Grass Lands is set to return in this year as well as food and drink from the region by Taste of the Bay Area and a selection of wine and beer.
Three day GA tickets start at $399 and VIP options start at $899. Tickets sales start 4/20 and can be purchased on sfoutsidelands.com.
photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi