Outside Lands Announces 2022 Lineup Including Green Day, Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski and More

Home News April Rose April 19th, 2022 - 3:35 PM

Popular names in hip-hop such as Post Malone and SZA will take the stage as well as several EDM giants such as Disclosure, TOKiMONSTA and Clause VonStroke. Festival headliner Weezer has said they will be releasing four seasonal based albums in 2022 . Check out the rest of the lineup below.

In 2019, Outside Lands piloted its first ever “Grass Lands,” a market place of cannabis experiences. Grass Lands is set to return in this year as well as food and drink from the region by Taste of the Bay Area and a selection of wine and beer.

Three day GA tickets start at $399 and VIP options start at $899. Tickets sales start 4/20 and can be purchased on sfoutsidelands.com

photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi