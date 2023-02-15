Bully Releases New Song “Lose You” With Soccer Mommy, Announces New Tour Dates

Home News Roy Lott February 15th, 2023 - 9:53 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Bully and Soccer Mommy have released a new song called “Lose You.” The track sees Soccer Mommy’s Sophie Allison contribute to the song’s vocal harmonies blended beautifully with Bully’s sound. Hear “Lose You” below.

When “Lose You” came about it was the first time I’ve considered having someone else sing on a Bully song. I love Sophie’s voice and have always admired everything she does so to me it was a no brainer,” said Bully leading lady Alicia Bognanno “Watching her soar out of the Nashville scene and dominate indie music worldwide has been a joy. Writing “Lose You” was a way for me to work through the pain and reality of impermanence. It doesn’t make it any easier but reflection is often followed by growth and to me that’s what life is all about.”

Bully has also announced a new run of tour dates, which include opening slots for the Breeders, Pixies, and Franz Ferdinand at select dates. Check out the full list of dates below. Tickets are on sale now.

Bully 2023 Tour Dates:

03/16 Nashville, TN -The Basement East ^

04/15 North Charleston, SC – High Water Festival

05/20 Paradiso, Netherlands – London Calling

05/22 Manchester, England – Yes (Pink Room)

05/23 Bristol, England – Thekla

05/25 Birmingham, England – Dead Wax

05/26 London, England – Moth Club

05/27 Leeds, England – Live at Leeds in the Park

05/03 Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival

05/08 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

05/09 Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia #

05/10 Washington, DC – The Anthem #

05/12 Columbus, OH – Kemba Live! #

05/13 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE #

05/14 Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Icon Music Center #

05/16 Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater #

05/17 Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit #

05/20 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy #

05/21 New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore #

05/23 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center #

05/24 Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom #

05/25 Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater #

^ with The Breeders

# with Pixies and Franz Ferdinand