Father John Misty Announces 2023 North American Tour

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Father John Misty has announced a 2023 headlining tour. The tour is in support of his acclaimed new album Chloë and The Next 20th Century. He will be touring the UK/EU starting on Saturday, February 25 at the Sentrum Scene in Oslo, Norway, and wrap up on Friday, March 17 at the O2 Apollo in Manchester, England. Less than a month later, the singer will tour the US, starting on Friday, April 14 at the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will end on Friday, May 5 at the Lyric Fine Arts Theatre in Birmingham, Alabama.

Father John Misty will be joined by Omar Velasco, Loren Kramar and Butch Bastard throughout the US tour. Fan presale began Wednesday, January 11, and sale to the general public on Friday, January 13 at 10 am local time. Find tickets and more information here.

UK/EU tour dates are as follows:

2/25 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene

2/26 – Oslo, NO – Sentrum Scene

2/27 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

2/28 – Stockholm, SE – Cirkus

3/2 – Denmark, DK – KB Hallen

3/3 – Berlin, DE – Columbiahalle

3/4 – Amsterdam, NL – Melkweg

3/6 – Brussels, BE – Ancienne Belgique

3/7 – Paris, France – Salle Pleyel

3/9 – London, UK- O2 Academy Brixton

3/10 – Brighton, UK – Brighton Dome

3/11 – Portsmouth, UK – Guildhall

3/12 – Leeds, UK -University of Leeds Refectory

3/13 – Gateshead, UK – Sage Gateshead

3/15 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands

3/16 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowlands

3/17 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo Manchester

US tour dates are as follows:

4/14 – Charlotte, NC – Neighborhood Theatre

4/16 – Wilmington, NC – Greenfield Lake Amphitheatre

4/17 – Roanoke, VA – Jefferson Center

4/19 – Ithaca, NY – State Theater of Ithaca

4/20 – Providence, RI – Strand Ballroom & Theatre

4/21- Port Chester, NY – Capitol Theatre

4/22 – Portland, ME – State Theatre

4/23 – Northampton, MA – The Academy of Music

4/25 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony

4/26 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

4/27 – Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg University at the Forum

4/28 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre

4/29 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

5/1 – Detroit, MI – Majestic Theater

5/2 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

5/3 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s

5/4 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

5/5 – Birmingham, AL – Lyric Fine Arts Theatre