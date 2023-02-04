Logic Reunites Clerks’ Jay And Silent Bob In Music Video For “Highlife”

Home News Gracie Chunes February 4th, 2023 - 11:30 AM

On Monday, January 30, rapper Logic shared the visual for this song “Highlife,” set to be featured on his upcoming album College Park, set to be released on Friday, February 24. Revealed by a trailer, the album will include features like at Trel, ADÉ, Norah Jones, Joey BADA$$, Statik Selektah and Redman.

For the “Highlife” visual, Logic recruited none other than famed filmmaker Kevin Smith. Smith and Jason Mewes reenact their Jay and Silent Bob characters, from the classic Clerks, while Logic joins in on the fun, with other cameo appearances taking place throughout.

College Park follows 2022’s Vinyl Days, Logic’s last official drop under Def Jam Records. The album included features from Action Bronson, Curren$y, Russ, Wiz Khalifa, DJ Premier, Big Lenbo, The Game, Royce Da 5’9″ and more. The album peaked at No. 12 and No. 6 on Billboard‘s 200 and Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts. (Yahoo!Entertainment)

Stream “Highlife” here.

Pre-order College Park here.