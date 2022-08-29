Fans Flee Wiz Khalifa & Logic Concert After False Reports Of Gunshots

Home News Skyy Rincon August 29th, 2022 - 1:03 PM

According to NME, fans of rappers Wiz Khalifa and Logic fled their Indianapolis concert in a panic after false reports of gunshots permeated throughout the crowd. The show was taking place on Friday, August 26 at the Ruoff Music Center when Khalifa’s set was abruptly cut short.

In a statement released by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s office, they explained that security at the venue were notified of a “disturbance” and responded accordingly, initiating the emergency action plan. All of the venue’s exit gates were opened and police swept the area finding no weapons. However, reports reached concertgoers in the crowd and rumors started to swirl that shots were fired leaving hoards of attendees scrambling for the exits as they attempted to leave the venue.

The same paranoia and fear was seen at the Musikfest festival in Pennsylvania after a shooting left one man hospitalized and others injured due to an ensuing stampede. Last week, police in Washington believed that they had prevented a potential mass shooting at the Bass Canyon EDM music festival when they arrested a man with two 9mm pistols. It was recently reported that Georgia’s Music Midtown Festival was canceled due to the state’s recent gun ruling that prevent organizers from banning guns on festival grounds because of publicly owned status. A security guard at the Lollapalooza music festival was arrested for allegedly sending a fake mass shooting threat in early August. Earlier this year, four people were shot near the South by Southwest festival venue.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz