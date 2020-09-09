Action Bronson Announces New Album Only For Dolphins for September 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Golden Eye”

Home News Ariel King September 9th, 2020 - 7:42 PM

Action Bronson has announced a new album, Only for Dolphins, which will be released on September 25 via Loma Vista Recordings. Along with his album announcement, Bronson also shared the single “Golden Eye.”

Only for Dolphins will fuse Turkish psych, reggae, French film music, lovers rock and Russian funk. The album will also include production from Bronson, the Alchemist, Budgie, Samiyam, Daringer and more, as well as guest MCs Meyhem Lauren and Hologram. Bronson painted the album artwork himself.

The album title is in reference to a verse on his 2018 album, On White Bronco, where Bronson rapped “my next album’s only for dolphins.” Only for Dolphins will be his first release with Loma Vista. “Gold Eye” begins with the sound of a dolphin’s chatter, the relaxing reggae beat swaying underneath Bronson’s verse.

“The dolphin is one of the most intelligent creatures ever created on whatever planet we’re on,” Bronson said in a statement. “They have their own way of communicating. They have nuance and intangibles like we do.”

Bronson’s mimics the sound of dolphins in “Golden Eye” before launching into “When they landed here, your boy was stranded here/ Kind of crazy, started all this shit with a strand of hair.” Much of “Golden Eye” focuses on themes of love, Bronson promising to fight for a relationship while also asking for some space. “It’s the sweetest love I’ve ever known/ I love you, I love you,” he says in the song’s chorus amidst the continuing reggae beat, made to match the ocean sounds where the dolphins reign.

Along with the album, Bronson will be releasing limited edition LPs in Green, Yellow and Pink vinyl, CDs, cassettes, a digital album, a dolphin plush toy, a signature scent called “Splash,” a long sleeve shirt and a beach towel. Bronson has also teamed up with Morgenstern’s Finest Ice Cream to release his own ice cream flavor and a corresponding ice cream cake. Bronson and Morgenstern have collaborated in the past, releasing a holiday package called F*ck, That’s Delicious in 2019.

Only for Dolphins tracklist:

1. “Capoeira” (feat. Yung Mehico)

2. “C12H16N2”

3. “Latin Grammys”

4. “Golden Eye”

5. “Mongolia” (feat. Hologram and Meyhem Lauren)

6. “Vega”

7. “Splash”

8. “Sergio”

9. “Shredder”

10. “Cliff Hanger”

11. “Marcus Aurelius”

12. “Hard Target”

Photo credit: Owen Ela