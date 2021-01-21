Joey Bada$$ Celebrates His Birthday with New Video for “Let It Breathe”

Home News Krista Marple January 21st, 2021 - 10:15 AM

To help celebrate his birthday, Brooklyn-based rapper Joey Bada$$ released a new track, “Let It Breathe,” with a music video alongside of it. The rapper himself as well as Levi Turner and Was Ghani teamed up to direct the video.

The “Let It Breathe” music video starts off by showing the rapper with a brand new car being unveiled. “Brand new 911 off the lot, off the lot/ It ain’t even cost me a lot, yeah.” As the video progresses, Bada$$ is shown performing the song in front of the New York City skyline and the brand new car alongside of him.

“Let It Breathe” starts off catchy and upbeat before it completely transitions into a steady, rhythmic rap track. The lyrics read, “Want you to celebrate me like I’m dead already/ Like this crown up on my head is heavy/ Put my picture in the dictionary next to legendary/ Swear I’m raisin’ every bar and it’s like they never ready.” He uses the track to reflect on his life and career as a rapper.

In October of last year, Bada$$ worked on a collaborative track with Boston-native Statik Selektah, New York rapper Nas and Texas-based Gary Clark, Jr. These unique artists created the single “Keep It Moving,” which was the lead single featured on Selektah’s ninth full-length album The Balancing Act. Bada$$ used his spot on the track to shed light on the struggles of African Americans and their struggles from coming out of poverty.

Bada$$ hasn’t released a brand new full-length album since 2017 when ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ was released.

Photo credit: Shane Lopes