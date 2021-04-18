Redman Shares Fresh New Single “80 Barz”

Home News Aaron Grech April 18th, 2021 - 8:17 PM

Hip hop artist Redman has released a new single called “80 Barz,” which came out in anticipation for his upcoming VERZUZ battle against his Method Man & Redman partner Method Man. This latest track was released in partnership with RIV Music, who work with Rey Reel, Ogmaster Joe, Ashley All Day and Nessly.

“80 Barz” is a nostalgic hip hop throwback, featuring Redman’s slick old-school rap delivery which recalls the hardcore rap era, while highlight the artist’s signature wordplay. The instrumental is also an homage to the era, as its boombap beat and bassy synths put Redman’s lyrical delivery at the forefront, while settling into a smooth groove.

“Collaborating with RIV MUSIC doesn’t feel like a partnership,” Redman said in a press release to Pitchfork. “It’s definitely a family at this point. I can appreciate that they understand hip hop, the authenticity of it, quality control, and most importantly that they are fans of it. They know their stuff and it felt right jumping back with not just this track that I’ve briefly been sitting on, but Muddy Waters 2 as well.”

Redman has been keeping busy outside of the upcoming Verzuz battle and recently appeared on the track “Nutshell Part 2,” which also featured Busta Rhymes and the late rapper Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest fame. The track is set to be featured on Phife Dawg’s upcoming posthumous album Forever, which will be the rapper’s only solo album. “Nutshell Part 2” also had a music video featuring appearances from Q-Tip, Consequence and DJ Rasta Root.