Jeff Tweedy and Norah Jones Play Five Songs Together on Her New Podcast ‘Norah Jones Is Playing Along’

September 29th, 2022

Singer Norah Jones has been in the music industry for a long time and on her new podcast Norah Jones Is Playing Along is about Jones talking and performing with her favorite artists. One her first podcast episode Jones’s special guest was singer Jeff Tweedy and throughout the hour long episode both artists performed their covers of four songs from the band Wilco. The tunes “Jesus, Etc.,” “Save It For Me,” “Sunken Treasure,” “Muzzle Of Bees,” and Tweedy’s co-written Jones’s tune “I’m Alive.” were being performed live on Norah Jones Is Playing Along podcast. Tweedy’s and Jones’s cover of Wilco’s “Muzzle of Bees” will be available on all streaming platforms this Friday.

In a statement Jones discusses what inspired to her to have her own podcast.

“I remember listening to Marian McPartland’s Piano Jazz program from NPR on old bootleg tapes in high school and it was my honor to be one of her guests when I first started making records. This show has a similar spirit, with all the casualness of just getting together to play songs and chat with no parameters or formal expectations. The podcast format is perfect for this kind of connection between musicians and the audience. Collaboration is one of the best ways to stay inspired, it widens the mind to infinite possibilities.” said Jones