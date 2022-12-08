Electronic Duo Justice Announces Anniversary Deluxe Reissue Of Debut Album, Release New Remix Of D.A.N.C.E Feat. Logic

Home News Cait Stoddard December 8th, 2022 - 5:27 PM

Multi Grammy Award-winning duo Justice have just announced details for an impending deluxe edition of their era-defining debut album †, set for digital release via Ed Banger Records / Because Music on December 15 in honor of the album’s 15 anniversary.

The deluxe edition which comprises the original album plus an additional six bonus rarities, including the previously unissued album outtake “Donna,” multiple demos and a new version of their trailblazing hit single “D.A.N.C.E.” featuring Logic arrives amid a flurry of reissues from the band, including lavish new vinyl pressings of their celebrated 2008 live album A Cross The Universe, 2008 Dior soundtrack Planisphere and the digital release of the extended D.A.N.C.E. EP compiling all the various versions and remixes of the song.

Upon its release 15 years ago Justice’s debut album changed the course of electronic music, kick-starting an era where DJs and producers were embraced with a fervor previously reserved for rockstars. The † tour embraced the bombast of rock concert aesthetics, with the band flanked by a giant wall of Marshall speaker cabinets amid visceral light shows – culminating in the release of the concert film and accompanying live album A Cross the Universe.

In the intervening years the band has continued releasing a stream of acclaimed albums, most recently including the career-spanning live-in-studio album Woman Worldwide (awarded the Grammy Award for Best Electronic/Dance Electronic Album in 2017) and subsequent live film IRIS: A Space Opera.

† (DELUXE) Tracklist

Disc 1: † Original

Genesis Let There Be Light D.A.N.C.E. Newjack Phantom Phantom pt. II Valentine TThhEe PPaARRtTYY DVNO Stress Waters of Nazareth One Minute to Midnight

Disc 2: